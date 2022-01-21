Wolters Kluwer appoints new Chair and new Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board

January 21, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer today announces the appointment per April 21, 2022 of Ann Ziegler as Chair of the Supervisory Board. As previously disclosed, Chair Mr. Cremers will retire from the Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Member of the Supervisory Board Jack de Kreij is appointed to succeed Mrs. Ziegler as Vice-Chair of the Board.

Ann Ziegler was appointed in 2017 and is currently Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board and a member of the Selection and Remuneration Committee. Jack de Kreij was appointed in 2020 and is Chair of the Audit Committee.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Frans Cremers commented: "We are very pleased to nominate Ms. Ziegler and Mr. De Kreij for appointment on their new roles in the Supervisory Board. Their extensive experience at several publicly-listed international companies in different industries will be of indispensable value. The composition of the Supervisory Board reflects and reinforces the strong diversity at senior management level of the company."

During the upcoming Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2022, the shareholders will vote on the previously announced nomination of Heleen Kersten as member of the Supervisory Board.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407

g.van.genderen.stort@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

