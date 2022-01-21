Proactive news headlines including Alchemy Resources, Orexplore Technologies, Red River Resources and Evolution Energy Minerals

Sydney, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has begun drilling at the Karonie Gold project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, targeting several high priority exploration targets identified through high-resolution magnetics and multi-element geochemistry surveying. Click here

Orexplore Technologies Ltd (ASX:OXT), a mining scanning technology company, made its debut on the ASX today following a recent demerger from parent company Swick Mining Services. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has maintained its speculative buy rating from Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF, LSE:CF)) with the 12-month share price target also remaining at A$0.40 per share. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is progressing towards a construction decision for the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania by H2 2022, a project which the company believes will add significant value for shareholders. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has delivered a record quarter, shipping 357,000 tonnes of high-quality iron ore from its Iron Ridge project in Western Australia's Mid-West. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd ((ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) demonstrated the prospectivity of its flagship Estelle gold Project in the Tintina Gold Province of Alaska, US, over the June quarter with an updated mineral resource estimate that increased the project's gold reserves by 54.9% to 9.6 million ounces. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has looked back on its achievements in the December quarter as it works to become the next major rare earth and critical minerals business. Click here

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS)'s first quarter as a listed company has been busy, with the company finalising the acquisition of the Carlingup Nickel Project and kicking off a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program within days of listing in October. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd ((ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has had a busy quarter, demonstrating the ability of its 12CQ chip qubits to retain quantum coherence properties under an inert atmosphere at room temperature and gaining admission to the S&P/ASX All Technology Index. Click here

Imugene Ltd ((ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, is set to undergo a shift in personnel with the company's chief medical officer Dr Rita Laeufle retiring from her role at the end of January. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has made strong progress from its sonic core drilling program, with the final hole underway amid "excellent" core recovery at its Samphire Uranium Project, near Whyalla in South Australia. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has strengthened its vanadium electrolyte technology partnership with LE System Co Ltd, extending and expanding the partnership's memorandum of understanding to develop vanadium electrolyte production capacity in Australia. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd, with seed funding from several venture capital firms, has ambitions to expand further into the metaverse with its Infinity Force guild management system. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has closed the books on one drilling campaign and started up another along the 15-kilometre-long Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold trend at the Moorefield Project in central NSW. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) is progressing construction of the gold processing plant at its jointly-owned Norseman Gold Project (Pantoro 50%) in WA's Eastern Goldfields. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



