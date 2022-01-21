 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ISC Provides Corporate Update

Globe Newswire  
January 20, 2022 10:09pm   Comments
Share:

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today announced that Ms. Karyn Brooks has stepped down from its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. The Company thanks Ms. Brooks for her significant contributions to the Board and as a member of ISC's Audit Committee.

Joel Teal, Chair of ISC commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Karyn for her unwavering commitment to ISC since joining the Board in 2016. Her professionalism and wise counsel will be missed around the Board table."

Shawn Peters, President & CEO designate, added, "As a member of the Audit Committee, Karyn was a valuable resource during my time as Executive Vice President & CFO. Her commitment to strong financial reporting and disclosure was always at the forefront. On behalf of management and the Finance team at ISC, we wish Karyn all the best."

ISC will not be seeking an immediate replacement for Ms. Brooks.

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com