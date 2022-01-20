Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2021 Performance
BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2021. "In a year of strong performance in the Energy and Materials sectors, we were pleased to generate a 47.7% return in 2021, outperforming our benchmark," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.
The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the year was 47.7%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 54.6% and 27.3%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (70%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (30%), returned 46.4%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 53.6%.
The Fund paid $0.91 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2021, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.3%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.
The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 18, 2022.
ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/21)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|47.7%
|9.3%
|1.9%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|53.6%
|11.0%
|2.4%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|54.6%
|4.7%
|-1.5%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|27.3%
|24.2%
|15.1%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2021, compared with the year earlier, was:
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|Net assets
|$470,588,987
|$331,941,768
|Shares outstanding
|24,484,588
|24,121,714
|Net asset value per share
|$19.22
|$13.76
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/21)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|15.9
|%
|Chevron Corporation
|13.8
|%
|ConocoPhillips
|7.3
|%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|4.5
|%
|Linde plc
|4.3
|%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|3.7
|%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|3.3
|%
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|2.7
|%
|Valero Energy Corporation
|2.7
|%
|Devon Energy Corporation
|2.4
|%
|Total
|60.6
|%
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/21)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|30.2
|%
|Exploration & Production
|24.4
|%
|Refining & Marketing
|7.9
|%
|Storage & Transportation
|5.6
|%
|Equipment & Services
|5.0
|%
|Energy-Related
|0.4
|%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|15.5
|%
|Metals & Mining
|4.0
|%
|Construction Materials
|3.6
|%
|Containers & Packaging
|2.7
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
