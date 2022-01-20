Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2021 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2021. "In a year of strong performance in the Energy and Materials sectors, we were pleased to generate a 47.7% return in 2021, outperforming our benchmark," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the year was 47.7%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 54.6% and 27.3%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (70%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (30%), returned 46.4%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 53.6%.

The Fund paid $0.91 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2021, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.3%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 18, 2022.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/21)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 47.7% 9.3% 1.9% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 53.6% 11.0% 2.4% S&P 500 Energy Sector 54.6% 4.7% -1.5% S&P 500 Materials Sector 27.3% 24.2% 15.1%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2021, compared with the year earlier, was:

12/31/21 12/31/20 Net assets $470,588,987 $331,941,768 Shares outstanding 24,484,588 24,121,714 Net asset value per share $19.22 $13.76

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/21)

% of Net Assets

Exxon Mobil Corporation 15.9 % Chevron Corporation 13.8 % ConocoPhillips 7.3 % EOG Resources, Inc. 4.5 % Linde plc 4.3 % Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.7 % Schlumberger N.V. 3.3 % Sherwin-Williams Company 2.7 % Valero Energy Corporation 2.7 % Devon Energy Corporation 2.4 % Total 60.6 %

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/21)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 30.2 % Exploration & Production 24.4 % Refining & Marketing 7.9 % Storage & Transportation 5.6 % Equipment & Services 5.0 % Energy-Related 0.4 % Materials Chemicals 15.5 % Metals & Mining 4.0 % Construction Materials 3.6 % Containers & Packaging 2.7 %

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

