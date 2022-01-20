 Skip to main content

Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 20, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 20, 2022 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on March 1, 2022 to common share record holders as of February 7, 2022. 

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.


