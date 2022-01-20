 Skip to main content

National Fuel: Teleconference Announcement

Globe Newswire  
January 20, 2022 3:15pm   Comments
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company's (NYSE:NFG) first quarter fiscal 2022 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen M. Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

Pre-registration is required for all teleconference participants.

To pre-register, please visit: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8375065.
After registering, participants will receive an email with the instructions and Conference ID to access the call.

This teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online in a "listen-only" mode at the National Fuel website: investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Go to the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page, click the link to the conference call under the Events Calendar, and "agree" to the terms of the safe-harbor disclaimer to proceed to the webcast. An audio replay of the teleconference call will begin approximately two hours following the call on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, and play through the close of business on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 and provide Conference ID number 8375065.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


For additional information, contact:

Brandon J. Haspett
Director of Investor Relations
716-857-7697

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman
Senior Investor Relations Analyst II
716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
