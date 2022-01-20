Emily E. Cabrera Joins Gunderson Dettmer as Executive Compensation Partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is pleased to announce that Emily E. Cabrera has joined the firm as an Executive Compensation Partner in its New York office. She joins the firm from Hunton Andrews Kurth, where she was a Partner.



"Emily is an outstanding addition to our firmwide executive compensation team. The tax, accounting, securities and corporate governance aspects of executive compensation issues are critical for our clients, especially as they grow and scale into mature private companies or transition to the public markets. Emily's experience with cutting-edge issues continues our investment in public and late-stage private companies," said Gunderson Dettmer's New York Office Leader Ken McVay.

Cabrera is a seasoned attorney with broad experience representing private and public companies and their boards of directors in executive compensation matters. In addition to designing equity, cash bonus plans and other arrangements, she regularly assists clients in addressing taxation issues, 409A compliance and various issues under federal and state securities laws. Cabrera advises pre-IPO companies on their compensation arrangements, listing requirements under the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges, and shareholder expectations and requirements. She also navigates compensation issues and negotiations in complex corporate transactions.

"I am delighted to join the firm. Gunderson has a reputation for providing innovative and pragmatic solutions to the most forward-thinking companies in a truly focused and collaborative environment," said Cabrera. "Their exceptional team and large pipeline of pre-IPO companies offers an exciting platform for me to contribute my experience."

Cabrera is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley, School of Law (J.D., 2012) and Harvard University (A.B., 2003).

