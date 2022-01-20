Pinnacle's Sean Rosier Named Chair of Houston Chapter of Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP)

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean Rosier, principal of solutions at Pinnacle, has been selected as chair of the Houston Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP). SMRP is an international organization that focuses on the advancement of the maintenance and reliability profession, primarily through the education and development of industry leaders.



"It is an honor to be selected as chair of the Houston Chapter of SMRP," said Rosier. "Among the many things I'm looking forward to working on during my time as chair, I'm especially looking forward to enhancing the educational knowledge base among our members. The Houston Chapter has members from some of the world's largest refineries, chemical plants, and processing facilities, and our members have the unique opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise from across multiple industries to drive the industry forward."

Prior to becoming chair, Rosier worked with various committees within SMRP to continue building the chapter's membership base and award scholarships to local students who are wanting to become future reliability and maintenance leaders. The Houston Chapter has awarded over $350,000 in scholarships to date.

"Sean's driven work ethic and dedication to the growth of the reliability and maintenance industry will make him an excellent chair of the Houston Chapter of SMRP," said Nathanael Ince, vice president of business development at Pinnacle. "Sean's level of reliability expertise and his ability to teach others will help the chapter continue to expand its educational knowledge base and equip future industry leaders."

About Pinnacle

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improved process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

Contact: Brittany Kopech,

Director, Marketing and Communications

281-598-1330

Brittany.Kopech@pinnaclereliability.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07f96ec2-4c33-4cc4-b92a-72a049ca565b



