Dental Articulators and Dental Chairs Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental articulators market will grow considerably in the coming years due to improved efficacy of articulators resulting from recent technological advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Dental Articulators Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Adjustable, Articulators, Semi-Adjustable Articulators, Fully Adjustable Articulators), By Function (Hinge Type, Arbitrary Type), By Material (Aluminium, Brass), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market will witness growth opportunities due to increasing focus on improving clinical efficacy of articulators.

Dental articulators are mechanical devices that are useful in the fabrication of dentures and also play a part in prosthodontic restorations. The use of these devices is inclined towards dental surgeons, mostly to fix mandibular and maxillary teeth. Clinical studies have indicated that cases of dental surgeries wherein articulators are used, were found to be more successful than those which were carried out without articulators. The aforementioned factor has led to the growth of the global dental articulators market.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Product Innovations Are Creating Growth Opportunities for the Market

The global dental articulators market is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to increasing market entrants. The increase in the number of companies is due to the growing demand for dental articulators. The high demand for dental articulators has resulted from their excellent clinical use and operational efficacy. KaVo's ProtarEvo Articulator is highly regarded among dental surgeons, worldwide. The highly efficient device is being adopted by surgeons, dentists, and related personnel due to the ease of use and precise programming integrated, within.

The commercial success of ProtarEvo is mostly attributable to factors such as weight, low cost, and its user-friendly nature. KaVo's ProtarEvo has gained huge popularity and its rising uptake has contributed to the growth of the global market. The report includes product innovations similar to KaVo's ProtarEvo. Fortune Business Insights gauges the impact of such innovations on the global dental articulators market in this report.





Whip Mix's ‘Mainstay' Articulator to Boost the Market

Whip Mix's ‘Mainstay' has been widely successful due to its properties such as flat table and easy removal and replacement. Additionally, low cost, less time for functioning, and ease in separation and setup have also contributed to the success of Mainstay. Among all features, it's one of a kind base design makes it stand out from the rest. These features have accounted for a high demand and subsequently, influenced the growth of the global articulators market in a positive manner.

Fortune Business Insights has included some attractive business strategies adopted by the leading companies that are operating in the global dental articulators market. The report also focuses on how these companies have impacted the global market. Fortune Business Insights has included segmentation of the market based on product types, geographical demographics, and end users.





A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global dental articulators market are

DENTATUS AB

Bio-Art Equipamentos

PRODONT-HOLLIGER

SCHULER-DENTAL GmbH & Co. KG

MEDESY s.r.l., Aixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Amann Girrbach AG

Kerr Corporation

Song Young International Company

KaVo Dental





Part II: Dental Chairs Market

The global dental chairs market is set to gain traction from the rising incidence of oral disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.58 million people worldwide were affected by oral diseases in the year 2016. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Dental Chairs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Design (Ceiling-Mounted Design, Mobile-Independent Design, Dental Chair-Mounted Design), By Application (Examination Dental Chairs, Surgical Dental Chairs, Orthodontic Dental Chairs), By Product (Powered Dental Chairs, Non-powered Dental Chairs), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), And Geography Forecast Till 2026." The report further mentions that the upsurging demand for comfortable and well-equipped chairs for performing examinations would impact the market positively.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Introduction to Technologically Advanced Chairs Will Boost Growth

Nowadays, there is an increasing adoption of prosthodontics across the world. Additionally, the rising prevalence of tooth decay, especially amongst children is set to drive the dental chairs market growth in the coming years. Besides, manufacturers are introducing numerous technological advancements that are further providing various advantages, namely, better quality of patient comfort, minimized dental trauma, effectiveness, and safety during dental surgeries. However, non-availability of trained dentists in the developing countries, as well as expensive nature of innovative dental chairs may obstruct the growth of the market.





Highlights of the Report

In-depth information about the competitive landscape.

Extensive analysis of the dental chairs market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and restraints.

List of all the key players and the important business strategies that they follow.

The estimated, historic, and current market size to help our clients understand the value of the market.





North America to Lead Backed by Rising Geriatric Population

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is likely to generate the highest dental chairs market revenue and retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of chronic facial and mouth pain. In addition to that, rising geriatric population would also contribute to the growth in this region. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that approximately 45.8% of people belonging to the U.S., were affected by dental cavities in 2016.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would follow the footsteps of North America and remain in the second position on account of the increasing cases of dental diseases caused by lack of healthy diet and overconsumption of alcohol and tobacco. Furthermore, private as well as government healthcare agencies are conducting numerous awareness programs to educate the masses about various topics, such as oral hygiene, mouth cancers, establishment of healthcare infrastructure, and the ongoing innovations in healthcare sector. Coupled with this, surging patient pool would also aid in augmenting the market growth in this region.





DentalEZ Acquires Forest Dental & Launches Fusion Equipment Package

The top companies present in the market are persistently striving to gain the maximum dental chair market share by acquiring other organizations. More and more mergers and acquisitions are giving rise to an increasing number of product launches, which, in turn, is expanding the product portfolio. Below are two of the key industry developments:

May 2019 : DentalEZ, Inc., a provider of dental operatory systems and equipment based in Malvern, launched the Fusion equipment package from Forest Dental. The package consists of a dental light, dental unit, and patient chair. It not only focuses on affordability and design, but also provides high-quality surface and bearings treatments, hydraulics, and electronics.

: DentalEZ, Inc., a provider of dental operatory systems and equipment based in Malvern, launched the Fusion equipment package from Forest Dental. The package consists of a dental light, dental unit, and patient chair. It not only focuses on affordability and design, but also provides high-quality surface and bearings treatments, hydraulics, and electronics. December 2018: DentalEZ successfully acquired Forest Dental, a renowned manufacturer of dental operatory equipment headquartered in Australia. The company is known for its extremely simple yet reliable technology. This acquisition provides the former with an exciting addition to a wide range of dental products. DentalEZ can now reach across multiple consumer segments with its complementary product offering.





Fortune Business Insights™ profiles a few of the most prominent organizations operating in the dental chairs market. They are as follows:

Forest Dental

Danaher

Dexta Corp.

A-dec Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Technodent

DentalEZ Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Midmark Corp.

Dome Inc.

Other key market players





