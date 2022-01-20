Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size [2022-2028] | is Anticipated to be worth USD 16,321.6 Million with 4.5% CAGR

Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global hemodialysis equipment market . Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025" entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood. This process of removal and filtration is called hemodialysis. The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is another factor responsible for the adoption of a hemodialysis machine. ESRD can be caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, excessive alcoholism, urinary tract issues, genetic disorders, and drug abuse.

Analysts in the report found that the global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the global market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2028 to 2025 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.5% 2025 Value Projection USD 16,321.6 Million Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2017 USD 11,471.6 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2016 No. of Pages 116 Segments covered Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Exponentially Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease is Expected to Drive the Hemodialysis Equipment Market Fresenius Medical Care and Baxter International Inc. to Account for the Significant Market Share in Terms of Revenue High Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease Coupled with Increasing Adoption of Hemodialysis Equipment





Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis machine to Ease Patient's Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth. Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home.

These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical's NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up. Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

Fresenius Medical Care announced the launch of an advanced hemodialysis machine called 4008A in January 2019. The machine was launched in India, is enabled with an improved blood filtration technology. Also, the machine is available at lower rates. As a result of these initiatives, the company is leading and holds a major share in the global market. This company, together with Baxter International, presently covers the majority share in the global hemodialysis equipment market.





Increasing R&D Investment in Asia Pacific Catapults it to the Market's Forefront

In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The region is observing that the needs of ESRD patients aren't met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in developing countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market potential is likely to increase in Asia Pacific.

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expected to register a considerable rate in the forecast years. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and well-established healthcare infrastructure will give tailwinds to the market in North America. The hemodialysis equipment market size is expected to reach new heights owing to growing awareness about the benefits associated with hemodialysis in Europe.





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.





