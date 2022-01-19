CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 3, 2022

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on February 3, 2022 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, Eric Guerin, chief financial officer, Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology product officer and Reuben Gallegos, vice president of investor relations, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call via live webcast, which can be accessed through the CDK Investor Relations home page, investors.cdkglobal.com . A supplemental slide presentation will be available approximately 30 minutes before the webcast on the CDK Investor Relations home page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the CDK Investor Relations home page.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.

