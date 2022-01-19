 Skip to main content

Ceridian Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Globe Newswire  
January 19, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management ("HCM") technology, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The Company will host a live webcast at 5:00pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations Website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ("Ceridian" or the "Company") (NYSE:CDAY, TSX:CDAY) is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Source: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

For more information, contact:

Erik Zimmer
Head of Investor Relations
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com


