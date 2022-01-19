Dayton Parts and Dorman Products Hosting Combined Booth at HDAW '22

COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After joining forces in 2021 to deliver enhanced coverage, quality, innovation and service to the heavy-duty aftermarket, Dayton Parts, LLC and Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will host their first combined tradeshow booth at this year's Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.



Scheduled January 24 to 27 in Grapevine, Texas, HDAW is the largest North American gathering of heavy-duty aftermarket professionals in the industry. Dayton and Dorman have long supported and attended the event, and, after Dorman officially closed the Dayton acquisition in August 2021, this will be the first time the two industry leaders will present together publicly.

Show attendees should stop by booth #509 to learn more about how the two 100-year-old brands can drive growth for their businesses. Representatives will have information on some of Dayton and Dorman's latest innovations like CargoMaxx HD® shocks, utility trailer brakes, remanufactured DEF supply modules, NOx sensors, and much more.

"We're excited to not only get back together with our industry partners at HDAW this year, but also showcase our newly combined Dayton and Dorman organization," said Chris Reamsnyder, Vice President of Heavy Duty Sales. "We have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver much greater value to all our customers, and we're looking forward to sharing some of that news at our booth next week."

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

About Dayton Parts

Dayton Parts, LLC employs highly skilled and industry-expert men and women in all facets of manufacturing, sales and distribution. Its operations are located throughout the United States and Canada. Dayton's manufacturing plants feature state-of-the-art, spring manufacturing equipment and can produce a vast number of leaf spring designs, including advanced technology high-stress, hard bend and advanced parabolic options such as trailing arms and Z-beams. Dayton is known in the aftermarket for its high-quality brake, spring, steering, suspension and other related product lines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman's prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Dorman's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

