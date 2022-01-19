TigerGraph appoints Harry Powell as Head of Industry Solutions to develop targeted vertical solutions for customers and partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Harry Powell as Head of Industry Solutions to build and lead the Industry Solutions team. The team will comprise both industry subject-matter experts and senior analytics professionals focused on key business drivers impacting forward-thinking companies as they operate in a digital and connected world.



"We are thrilled to welcome Harry to the team," said Todd Blaschka, Chief Operating Officer of TigerGraph. "Harry brings a wealth of experience in the application of graph technology to data analytics in manufacturing and banking, two strategic areas of growth for TigerGraph. We look forward to working with him to develop the Industry Solutions team to support our growing list of blue chip companies world-wide that are gaining a competitive edge through the implementation of graph-powered data analytics."

With new data sources being created every day, many organizations struggle with ever-expanding volumes and variety of data leading to additional complexity to the business. The Industry Solutions team will work with customers and partners leveraging analytics for current day business growth and exploring the usage of new data sources to drive innovation. Harry has been working with graph technology for over 10 years. He spent the past four years running the data and analytics business at Jaguar Land Rover where the team contributed $800 million profit over four years. At JLR he was an early adopter of TigerGraph, using a graph database to solve supply chain, manufacturing and purchasing challenges at the height of the Covid shutdown and the semiconductor shortage.

Prior to that he was the Director of Advanced Analytics at Barclays. His team at Barclays built a number of graph applications and released world-class data science innovations to production, including the first Apache Spark application in the European financial services industry.

"I'm very excited to join TigerGraph at this pivotal time in its global expansion," Harry said. "As a long-time user of graph, I have come to recognize the power of TigerGraph as the leading solution for advanced data analytics applications. I believe this technology will play a key role in the development of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector and answering the call for advanced data analytics and machine learning in financial services and other sectors. I look forward to getting to know TigerGraph's customers, finding out about the challenges they face in their businesses, and helping them use TigerGraph to find solutions, take action and make money."

Continued Company Growth Amidst Graph Market Momentum

TigerGraph is experiencing extraordinary growth. Last year, TigerGraph raised $105 million in Series C funding, one of the largest funding rounds within the graph database and analytics market. During the last 12 months, the company has more than tripled its workforce, currently counting more than 300 employees worldwide. Notable additions include Joseph Lee, vice president and general manager for APJ; Stefano Marmonto, DACH regional manager; and Christian Raza, regional manager for southern EMEA. Additionally, TigerGraph has expanded its global footprint throughout North America, EMEA, and APJ with new offices in Canada, France, India, Singapore, and more.

Graph analytics has taken the market by storm, becoming a "must-have" technology for modern enterprises. According to Gartner , "By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations , up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the organization." Graph has become a critical technology for modern enterprises across nearly every industry including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Advertising, Media & Entertainment, and more.

