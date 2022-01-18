 Skip to main content

Did You Acquire (DKNG) Before December 23, 2019? Should DraftKings Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2022 2:48pm   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) against certain of its officers and directors.

A class action lawsuit was recently filed against DraftKings. According to the case, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) SBTech (Global) Limited ("SBTech") had a history of unlawful operations; (2) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (3) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were derived, in part, from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) accordingly, the benefits of the business combination were overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of DraftKings holding shares before December 23, 2019, you may have standing to hold DraftKings harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you have owned DraftKings shares since before December 23, 2019, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com 

