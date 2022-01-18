Winnebago Industries Reveals e-RV, All-Electric Motorhome Concept at Florida RV Super Show

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, revealed the e-RV, the first all-electric zero emission motorhome concept from a major RV manufacturer at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida.



The e-RV was developed over a two-year period by the company's Advanced Technology Group and is a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle that redefines efficiency, comfort and functionality.

"This is an exciting time for Winnebago Industries and the outdoor lifestyle industry as a whole. We are proud to continue our innovation legacy with the reveal of the e-RV concept vehicle," said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries president and chief executive officer.

The Winnebago Industries e-RV concept vehicle is an entirely new, all-electric, zero emission RV that incorporates an advanced drive train and battery package that also powers all the living area systems of the coach. Key features of the e-RV concept vehicle include:

In-vehicle appliances aligned to optimize energy usage and battery performance while maximizing comfort and functionality. Key elements include 350-volt DC power for the water heater and roof mounted air conditioner with heat pump, 110-volt AC for the induction cooktop and the refrigerator, which can also operate on 12-volt DC power for enhanced flexibility and convenience.

Flexible battery charging source capabilities, that allow for charging at home, campgrounds and dedicated charging stations. Charging time is around 45-minutes at high-current charging stations.

Evolving battery technology and applications continue to drive capabilities and mileage range increases are anticipated as the concept vehicle further develops. Currently, an industry standard, 86-kWh battery configuration provides a range of 125 miles while powering on-board systems. This range will meet the needs of a majority (54%) of new RV buyers who prefer to make trips under 200 miles (1) .

. An integrated control system that enables operation of subsystems, optimizes load and efficiency, and displays system information and controls on a digital display. The control systems can be monitored through a tablet or smartphone app.

High performance wireless connectivity through a residential grade wi-fi network via dual-modem router that enables high data streaming levels.

Premium galley amenities including a modern, marine-grade refrigerator, slide out induction cooktop, and matte black sink fixtures. The bathroom includes a toilet and contemporary fixtures including a detachable, handheld shower head.

Materials throughout the e-RV concept vehicle are selected with a preference for eco-friendly and sustainable options. This includes sustainable, recycled cork-rubber flooring and woolen wall appliques to enhance thermal and wall insulation.

A chassis based on a readily available Ford Transit platform that has been modified with an advanced electrical power system from Lightning e Motors that powers the drivetrain, vehicle controls and living quarters.

"Consumer demand is driving electric power applications across many fronts, and we believe RV consumers are poised to benefit from the enhanced features and usability that electrified and connected RV products will provide," said Ashis Bhattacharya, Winnebago Industries senior vice president, Business Development, Advanced Technology and Enterprise Marketing. "Winnebago Industries has an ongoing mission to listen to and learn from our customers as we continue refining, exploring, and innovating, and the e-RV concept vehicle is a perfect example of this."

Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group (ATG) was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in the company's various business units. The all-electric concept motorhome is the first public facing example of ATG work streams and demonstrates a commitment to innovation and sustainability with product electrification, connectivity and improving user interface experiences for customers.

(1) RV Industry Association data April 2021



About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

