World Insurance Associates Acquires SAS Insurance Agency, Inc.

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("WIA"), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired SAS Insurance Agency, Inc. of Kearny, NJ on December 31, 2021.

SAS Insurance Agency, Inc. was established in 1965 and has been at the same location since, serving the insurance needs of the area and of all New Jersey with their professional staff. SAS handles a full range of insurance products – including auto, home, commercial and life insurance. Michael Symeonides has been the proud owner since 2002, working closely with his father to build the business since 1986.

"I am thrilled to join the World Insurance Associates LLC family", says Michael Symeonides. "We have worked hard as a team to expand our products and provide excellent service to families and businesses throughout New Jersey. We will continue to build on our foundation of service with the same professional staff at the same location, and we will continue building relationships with clients, providing the proper products and services they deserve."

"We welcome SAS to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. "They put a great deal of emphasis on providing a high level of service to their clients, and I know as part of WIA they will continue to do so."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Tag Consulting Services served as advisor on the transaction. Schwell, Wimpfheimer & Associates provided legal counsel to SAS and Helfer & Associates served as advisor on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance's Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance's 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal's Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.





