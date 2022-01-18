Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Players Invest In Technological Advancements To Gain A Competitive Edge As Per The Business Research Company's Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the tunable diode laser analyzer market, players operating in the TDLA field are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced gas analyzers. The companies are launching continuous gas analyzers Quantum Cascade Laser that is based on TDLA principle. A Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) is a type of semiconductor laser that emits light in the mid- to far-infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. For instance, in March 2019, Emerson Electric, a US-based manufacturing company introduced Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer. The Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer is a purpose-built Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) and Tunable Diode Laser analyzer that helps plants minimize ownership costs and accurately report pollutants in environmental monitoring applications evaluating standard components such as oxygen (O2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitric oxide (NO), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO)



The global tunable diode laser analyzer market size grew from $336.46 million in 2020 to $370.93 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $590.87 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The global tunable diode laser analyzer market is segmented by gas analyzer into oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, cox analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CxHx analyzer, others; by measurement type into in-situ, extractive; by end use industry into oil and gas, metals and mining, fertilizers, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, semiconductors.

The global tunable diode laser analyzer market is concentrated with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 89.60% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market include The Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AMETEK Inc. and others.

Major companies operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer sector are focused on developing new products to meet demand and stay relevant among tunable diode laser analyzer market trends. For instance, in April 2021, Yokogawa Electric, a Japan based information technology company launched TDLS8200 probe type tunable diode laser spectrometer. The TDLS8200 will be able to detect oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane gas concentrations directly and at high speed, while maintaining the same cheap installation cost, good measurement stability, and high dependability as the previous TDLS8100. The TDLS8200 will be expanded this year with the introduction of a version that can take measurements in situations with temperatures up to 850°C, in addition to the capacity to continuously measure three separate gas types. This will make it possible to monitor oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane in plant boilers and heating furnaces in a consistent and simultaneous manner, allowing for more efficient combustion control and secure performance.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tunable diode laser analyzer market, accounting for 34.9% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the tunable diode laser analyzer market will be Asia Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.0% and 8.7% respectively from 2021-2026.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

