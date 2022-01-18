Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions, Inc. (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2022 ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, February 7, 2022. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and Jean Lavigueur, CFO.



Coveo Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Dial in number: Canada/US: 888-394-8218 Confirmation Code: 6876328 Live webcast: ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section Webcast will be available for one year at ir.coveo.com

About Coveo Solutions

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world's most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

