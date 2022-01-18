GTreasury Acquires Hedge Trackers, the Global Leader in Hedge Accounting Software and Consulting

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury , a treasury and risk management platform provider , today announced the acquisition of Hedge Trackers , the leading provider of accounting, consulting, and software services to protect clients against financial risk. The acquisition joins Hedge Trackers' hedge accounting expertise and SaaS solutions with GTreasury's unparalleled treasury and risk management platform. The combination of the two companies provides customers with best-in-class, integrated risk management technologies while continuing to expand GTreasury's SaaS ecosystem built for treasury teams and the office of the CFO.



"Most CFOs and treasury teams understand the criticality of exposures and forecasts, but the highest-performing teams recognize and act on the subtle nuances directly impacting exposure," said Renaat Ver Eecke, the CEO of GTreasury. "These are key decisions that have an outsized effect on corporate finances. Our acquisition of Hedge Trackers creates a unique and exciting opportunity for organizations to significantly, confidently, and advantageously optimize their complex accounting. With GTreasury's product development capabilities, we can accelerate the expansion of Hedge Trackers' robust Capella software capabilities and our best-in-class risk management solutions to better meet the requirements of modern CFOs and treasury teams."

CFOs Drive Unprecedented Demand for Hedging Solutions

CFOs and treasurers face increasing volatility around foreign exchange rates, interest rates, and commodity prices – all of which can result in significant corporate losses without the right strategy, technology, and execution. This is why hedging and risk management solutions, along with hedge accounting services, have experienced such significant growth. FX hedging solutions alone are expected to grow 40 percent in the next two years, according to a recent survey from Topline Strategy, a consulting firm that looks at business technology adoption trends.

"CFOs increasingly realize that hedging is critical for success in a global economy," said Ver Eecke. "A well-run risk management and hedging program helps CFOs gain control and provide clearer financials despite volatile foreign exchange rates, interest rates, and commodity prices. This acquisition catapults GTreasury into a leading position in the industry: both companies will combine to help CFOs and treasury teams more easily adopt risk management solutions and protect their bottom line."

Hedge Trackers Brings GTreasury Unparalleled Expertise

Founded in 2000 by industry pioneer Helen Kane, San Jose, Calif.-based Hedge Trackers has amassed unparalleled domain expertise and technical depth in helping CFO offices establish hedging strategies, identify exposure, manage risk, and meet compliance and audit requirements. No public company has been required to restate earnings due to the derivative accounting and reporting practices implemented by Hedge Trackers. The company's SaaS solutions are used by a wide range of companies, from pre-IPO businesses to the Fortune 100, and span across industry sectors including technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail, defense, energy, banking, and credit unions.

"Your top priority as CFO is determining what matters most in your organization's financial statements," said Helen Kane, CEO of Hedge Trackers. "Do you care about revenue? Operating income? With this acquisition, the combined GTreasury and Hedge Trackers teams will help CFOs and the teams they manage to think more strategically. The powerful combination of GTreasury and Hedge Trackers will deliver organizations the most comprehensive and intelligent solution for managing and mitigating financial risk. Hedge Trackers is a perfect fit for GTreasury, and we're excited to now see all that we can accomplish together."

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury's global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

Contact

Bret Clement

bret@clementpeterson.com



