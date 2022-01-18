Consumer Electronics Industry to Worth USD 989.37 Billion by 2027 | Consumer Electronics Market Size & Upcoming Trends Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global consumer electronics industry is expected to reach USD 989.37 billion by 2027. The growth is attributable to the growing demand for user-friendly electronic products and the rising residential sector that propels the demand for consumer electronics globally. The research mentions that the market stood at USD 729.11 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027.





Facility Expansion by Prominent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global consumer electronics market is fragmented by the presence of key players such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and others. These companies hold a dominant share in the consumer electronics segment and strive to maintain their presence by expanding their capacity to cater to the growing consumer demand globally. Moreover, the other major companies focus on maintaining a stronghold by adopting strategies such as partnership, the introduction of new products, and collaboration that will favor market growth.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/consumer-electronics-market-104693





Key Industry Development:

November 2020 – Samsung announced the launch of its new Smart Monitor that functions as a do-it-all screen. The company reports that the device is equipped with mobile and PC connectivity and entertainment Smart Hub features.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Consumer Electronics Market:

Samsung Group (Suwon, South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Sony Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

Panasonic (Osaka, Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Whirlpool Corp. (Benton Harbor, U.S.)

AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

Apple Inc. (Cupertino, U.S.)

HP Inc. (Palo Alto, U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/consumer-electronics-market-104693





Increasing Adoption of User-Friendly Devices to Surge Demand

Technological advancements and the availability of high disposable income amongst the working population are leading to the high adoption of smart appliances. The manufacturers are focusing on developing user-friendly products that cater to consumer needs. For instance, a huge demand for smart appliances that offer voice assist, WIFI & Bluetooth connectivity, and faster networks is a driving factor for the considerable growth of consumer electronics.

The rapid-paced industrialization and urbanization has led to the massive development of the residential sector. The rising residential sector is proving to be beneficial for the increasing adoption of electronic products that will favor the global consumer electronics market growth in the forthcoming years.





Electronics Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Based on product type, the electronics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth due to the high penetration of consumer electronic devices such as digital cameras, computers, TVs, laptops, and tablets, among others.





Presence of Established Players in Asia-Pacific to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players such as Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Samsung that dominate the consumer electronic segment in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 274.00 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the growing demand for smart home appliances in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France between 2020 and 2027.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/consumer-electronics-market-104693





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Electronics Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Product Type (Value) Electronic Devices

Television Computer Digital Camera & Camcorder Others Home Appliances

Refrigerator Washing Machine Air Conditioner Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Online By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/consumer-electronics-market-104693





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Toaster Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pop-up, Oven, and Conveyor), Application (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Refrigerator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Side by Side Refrigerator, and French Door Refrigerator), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Washing Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and, Dryer), By Capacity (Below 6 Kg, 6.1-8 Kg, and Above 8Kg), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-consumer-electronics-market-10478



