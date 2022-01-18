CGG: CGG Signed a Binding Offer for the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building

CGG Signed a Binding Offer

for the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building

PARIS, France – January 18, 2022

CGG announced today the signature of a binding offer with Pramena Investment & Anacap Financial Partners for the sale and leaseback of Galileo, its headquarter building located in Massy, France. Closing of this transaction is expected in Q2 2022.



Yuri Baidoukov, CGG CFO said: "We are pleased to announce this sale and leaseback agreement. This transaction emphasizes CGG's continuing efforts to reduce its cost base and strengthen its balance sheet."

About CGG



CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment



