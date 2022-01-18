Cannabis Industry Investor Conference: Company Executives Present January 19th & 20th

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The two-day program begins at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 19th.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3zXWIE7

"We are looking forward to hosting our 16th virtual cannabis investor conference with our partners at the OTC Markets on January 19th and 20th," commented Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "As with our past virtual conferences, this two-day event has generated significant interest from the investment community and we are excited to host some of the premier global cannabis companies who will deliver their investment presentations and provide updates as to what is in store for 2022."

January 19th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 11:00 AM Innocan Pharma Corp. (OTCQB:INNPF, CSE:INNO) 11:30 AM GreenLane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) 12:00 PM Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF, CSE:CCHW) 12:30 PM TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:TLLTF, NEO: TILT)) 1:00 PM iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) 1:30 PM Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CLCFF, CSE:CLC) 2:00 PM Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (OTCQB:OILFF, CSE:OILS) 2:30 PM Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:DLTNF, TSX:DN)

January 20th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:30 AM IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC, CSE:IMCC) 11:00 AM MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) 11:30 AM Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF, CSE:VRNO) 12:00 PM Keynote Presentation: 2022 Cannabis Outlook

Alliance Global Partners 12:30 PM Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:FFLWF, TSX:FAF) 1:00 PM The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS, TSX:VLNS) 1:30 PM InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) 2:00 PM Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:FLOOF, CSE:FONE) 2:30 PM Cannara Biotech Inc. (OTCQB:LOVFF, TSXV:LOVE) 3:00 PM NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) 3:30 PM CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) 4:00 PM Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.





Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com KCSA Strategic Communications Phil Carlson Managing Director (212) 896-1233 pcarlson@kcsa.com