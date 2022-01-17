 Skip to main content

Methanex Corporation to Speak at the 25th Annual Virtual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 17, 2022 4:00pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that Mr. John Floren, Methanex's President and CEO, will speak at the upcoming 25th Annual Virtual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:40 a.m. PT (10:40 a.m. ET).

Those interested will be able to access a recording of Mr. Floren's remarks through the Company's website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events after the conference. The length of the recording will be approximately 30 minutes.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

