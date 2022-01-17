 Skip to main content

Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 17, 2022 11:29am   Comments
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2021 RESULTS and 2022 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
 
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 11, 2022
8:00 AM ET
 
DIAL IN NUMBERS
 Toll-Free: 1-800-909-4145
International: 1-416-981-9023
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
 
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 18, 2022
Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
 International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22015026

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108


