New to The Street TV Announces Episodes Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its episodes #292 and #293 of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, January 18, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street's 292nd TV episode, airs tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:30 PM PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses' representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - Ariva, Inc.'s (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), interview, Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations.

2). Cryptocurrency - Stacks' (CRYPTO: STX) ($STX) interview, Dr. Muneeb Ali, Ph.D., Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency - Saitama, LLC's (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) ($SAITAMA) interview, Mr. Russell Armand, COO.

4). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division) (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

Episode # 292

Airing tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations, Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), joins the New to The Street show, explaining to TV Anchor Jane King the Company's global and local tourism and travel networks. Using the Company's cryptocurrency token, $ARV, Ashlee passionately explains the foundation of Ariva and the first of its kind crypto platform used for everything related to travel. With the creation of a Defi travel blockchain ecosystem, Ariva connects travelers in many ways, reducing costs and aggravations that typically occur when traveling. Ashlee explains ARIVA's goal of becoming an actively used token, a commonly used exchange for travel and tourism. Ariva is designing and developing three ecosystems. The Ariva.World, Ariva.Club and Ariva.Finance platforms provide users a unique one-of-kind experience, completely different from traditional travel/tourism. One of its main aims is to eliminate the complexity and difficulty of using the local currency in the destination country. The Ariva.Club, a social media platform, awards tokens for users to interact with others in the community, sharing inputs about travel experiences. A staking feature is forthcoming in the ensuing months ahead. And a Metaverse platform is coming soon, too. Ashlee reveals that since its inception in May 2021, ARIVA now has over 200,000 members and growing.

Tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, New to The Street TV airs the interview with Dr. Muneeb Ali, Ph.D., Founder, from Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) ($STX) . TV Anchor Jane King talks with Dr. Ali, who explains the uniqueness of the Stacks token ($STX), designed to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications using Bitcoin ($BTC). As an open-source blockchain, developers use $STX to build apps, smart contracts and digitally secure using Bitcoin. In 2013, while pursuing his doctoral degree at Princeton University, Dr. Ali said that he became very interested in the technological fundamentals of Bitcoin. With this inspiration, he developed Stack. $BTC is sound money as a digital asset, but Dr. Ali explains that Stack decentralizes the $BTC blockchain using it as a programable blockchain like Ethereum. Using over $1T in $BTC value, Stacks gives developers a good platform for smart contracts. A recent crypto developer report revealed that $STX is used by over 40 developers using the token backed by BTC for digital apps and smart contracts. Dr. Ali gives a forecast about the overall $BTC market in terms of its cyclical nature and says plenty of opportunities exist bringing more technological advancement, furthering the evolution of $BTC growth.

On New to The Street TV, tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, Mr. Russell Armand, COO at Saitama, LLC (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) ($SAITAMA) , speaks with TV Anchor Jane King. Russell explains the community-driven platform that empowers individuals to understand cryptocurrencies fundamentals and wealth generation. $Saitama provides a technological platform for its community, providing easy-to-use educational tools. The ecosystem gives users these tools regarding the digital aspects of money - created, saved, spent, and received. The platform is free with no transactional or currency conversion fees. Russell urges the views to learn more by visiting the website, saitamatoken.com , and downloading the apps available on Apple and Google Play. The educational platform developed at Saitama is to educate the next generation of investors and make financial well-being accessible to all.

New to The Street airs tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, The "WEEKLY HACK" - SPECIAL SEGMENT about Sekur® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division) (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV anchor Ana Berry, Alain provides information about the recent Swiss Military command to its troops about not using open platforms like WhatsApp. Since privacy and secrecy are part of the culture in Switzerland, it makes sense why the Swiss Military banned the use of these apps. The Swiss Military is using Therrma for secure and private transmission of data. Alain says Therrma is a very well-respected provider for secure technology communications as a local or national provider within Switzerland. However, the Sekur® platform is a globally growing acceptable product with other technological features within a suite of products that are a must for data security. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. What is the price of your privacy worth?

Tonight, Monday, January 17, 2022, New to The Street TV airs the interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay. TV Anchor Jane King and Jason Cozens update viewers about the growth at Glint Pay. Jason talks about the recently launched Glint Pay Financial Advisory portal, which gives financial wealth managers the tools to manage clients' discretionary accounts, selling, saving, and spending in GOLD. As a fully transparent and assessable portal, both the financial managers and the Glint Pay clients can see holdings and make decisions. Before this one-of-a-kind app became available, paying for goods/services with GOLD was not possible. Now, anyone can apply for an account, and upon KYC (Know Your Customer) approval, account owners can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees. The relationship between Glint Pay and Mastercard gives account holders access to millions of establishments and ATMs which accept Mastercard. This fantastic and innovative fintech app, developed exclusively by Glint Pay, is registered in 37 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe. As of this broadcast, there are 90,000+ Glint Pay account holders in over 200+ countries, and the Company processed over $300M transactions in GOLD. Jason explains that creating a new fintech product with a GOLD ecosystem gives account holders a unique financial product not found with legacy financial institutions and banks. GOLD is a stored value of wealth, hedge against inflationary price pressures, and risk protection asset. Download the app so that you can buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint.

================================================================================================================

Episode #293

New to The Street's 293rd TV episode, airs tomorrow night, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:30 PM PST, on the Fox Business Network , features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses' representatives:

1). First Wave BioPharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FWBI) interview, Mr. James Sapirstein, Chairman, CEO & President

2). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews, Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

3). Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.'s (OTC:PHBI) interview, Mr. Peter Wojcik, CEO, and Ethan Styles, CEO, Long Valley Farms.

4). PetVivo Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

5). GlobeX Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV airs tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. James Sapirstein, Chief Executive Officer at First Wave BioPharma, Inc . (NASDAQ:FWBI) (formerly known as AzurRX Biopharma, Inc.), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Mr. Sapirstein provides viewers with a comprehensive update on the Company's current clinical trials in the USA and Europe. With 150+ people enrolled in a clinical trial on the gastrointestinal problems related to COVID-19, the Company expects in about 45-days those results on FW-COV . James talks about the current "Blind" trial ongoing in Italy, a study on ulcerated proctitis. This study uses the Company's drug, FW-UP (niclosamide), preliminary data expected sometime in the 2nd quarter, 2022. Adrulipase, the Company's drug used in several studies over the last seven years, James talks about the drug's 2- trials performed in 2021, resulting in mixed results. He believes the reformulation of the adrulipase compound could provide targeted results and expects to release preliminary data sometime during the second half of 2022. James looks forward to a rebound in the biotech industry and feels that FWBI is in a position for success throughout 2022.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, New to The Street TV interviews StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Talking with Anchor Jane King, George explains the significance of collaborating with Aite Group (Aite-Novarica) . Aite Group is a mission-critical advisory firm providing data demographics for directional developments for technological advancements. Aite Group and StrikeForce recently published a whitepaper, giving details on developing a more secure approach and classification guidelines to protect privacy and data on commonly used video conference calling apps. George believes that these published "Best Practices" recommendations on how private and government sectors handle data can develop industry standards regarding video conference technology. Data identified and classified based on sensitivity and appropriate security values protects data. George says four levels of data classification, lowest to highest, can easily be mapped into established control frameworks specific to industrial and governmental standards. StrikeForce, with its SafeVchat™ Secure Video Conferencing product, became the first to establish protocols on data risk assessment and strives to be the "GOLD-Standard" in securing video conferences.

New to The Street TV airs tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King's interviews with Mr. Peter Wojcik, Chief Executive Officer, Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC:PHBI), and Mr. Ethan Styles, CEO, Long Valley Farms. TV Anchor Jane King speaks with Mr. Ethan Styles about using PHBI's proprietary tissue culture process for cannabis plantlets. Ethan explains the need at Long Valley Farm to grow high-quality cannabis products. As a 3rd generational grower, Ethan gave a history of his cannabis farm dating back to the early 1950s and said his late grandfather pioneered cannabis cultivation. The evolution from an illegal plant to legal uses, his farm in the "Emerald Triangle" in California grows a high-quality product. Peter Wojcik talks about the benefits of the business collaboration with Long Valley Farm and informs viewers that the Company's stock, PHBI, now trades on the OTCQB platform , OTC MARKETS.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV). Mr. Lai talks about the Company's most recent AAEP (American Association of Equine Practitioners) trade show experience in December 2021, held in Nashville, TN. The Company exhibited PETV's biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Lots of veterinary interest came from the show, and John told viewers the US Olympic Equestrian veterinary visited their trade booth. The Company received repeat orders of its Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology from introductions made at this Nashville show. The patented Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology product is an injectable treatment for Osteoarthritis and joints which mimics cartilage and tissue, improving mobility and elevating pain and inflammation. John informed viewers that vetcove.com , an online product site for veterinarians, now carries Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™. The US market for Osteoarthritis treatments grows at an annualized rate of over 5%, currently at $4.8B. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet owners and why he sees this upward trend continuing in pet care spending. John gives his 2022 expectation with expanding the PetVivo product lines into other domestic and exotic animal species and the roll-out of the osteoarthritis treatment designed for cats.

On tomorrow's Tuesday, January 18, 2022, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT), returns. He gives Anchor Jan King and viewers an overview of the successful 2021corporate fundamentals at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. Expectations for 2022 look strong. Alain explains that the Company is in good financial shape, continues to increase its subscriber base, and is rolling out new product labels. Sekur® products for business come to market in March 2022, along with several security features that help a company avoid hacks. Businesses can add email domains, archive files, and secure text messages with SekurSend and SekurReply. Being able to send a safe and private file to anyone, including non-subscribers, gives a layer of technology protection not found in any open-source platforms. Throughout 2022, Alain expects to see SWISF up-list the stock onto the OTCQX because their financials qualify for the listing. He sees increases in organic growth from existing users, new users, and business customers.

About Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) :

Ariva, Inc . (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) launched its cryptocurrency $ARV in May 2021. The Ariva ecosystem focuses on uses in the global and local tourism and travel networks. The project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers. Previous travelers' experiences and comments, making bookings with cryptocurrencies, earning crypto money from their reservations, and valuable content sharing are part of the Ariva experience. The project aims to achieve active use in the tourism and travel industry, one of the world economy's largest and most important industries. ARIVA aims to produce a cryptocurrency trade exchange and ensure that ARV is actively used in the tourism industry - https://ariva.digital/ .

About Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) ($STX) :

The Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) ($STX) blockchain is a layer-1 blockchain, which uses a novel and unique mining protocol called proof-of-transfer (PoX). A PoX blockchain runs parallel to another blockchain (Bitcoin in Stacks' case), which it uses as a reliable broadcast medium for its block headers. Stacks miners perform their leader election using the stored metadata and implement a variant of Nakamoto consensus independent of Bitcoin by selecting a winning block with a probability proportional to how much BTC spent to record it on the Bitcoin chain. Stacks 2.0 is the first blockchain to mine blocks to use proof-of-transfer (PoX). PoX is a novel mining protocol in which block producers choose by transferring another cryptocurrency on another blockchain to a predetermined list of addresses. The Stacks 2.0 implementation of PoX transfers Bitcoin to Bitcoin addresses, set periodically by STX token holders - https://www.stacks.co/ .

About Saitama, LLC (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) ($SAITAMA) :

Saitama, LLC. (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) ($SAITAMA) is a community-driven token/platform that wants to develop solutions to educate the next generation of investors and make crypto simple and safe for everyone. Its whitepaper focuses on Gen Z investors, 93% of whom feel confused or frustrated about finance. Saitama's vision is to provide them with content that teaches how money works while they invest, thereby opening opportunities for wealth creation. To achieve that, Saitama plans to develop its ecosystem, including a marketplace, a smart wallet, an NFT-based launchpad platform, and a multi-channel content platform - https://saitamatoken.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their App also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI):



First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical-stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, a small oral molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. Two clinical programs lead First Wave BioPharma's niclosamide portfolio in Phase 2 clinical trials from its FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections and FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. FWBI has three additional niclosamide indications, FW-ICI-AC for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis), and FW-CD (Crohn's disease). The Company is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida - https://www.firstwavebio.com/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees, and partners in real-time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are ProtectID ® which offer 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. This approach leverages the 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service, or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®, keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information, becoming the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI in the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all-device password vault with a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product, secure SafeVchat , is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/ .

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC:PHBI):

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC:PHBI) is a publicly traded company. Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. is in the business of providing the highest quality starter cannabis plantlets through its proprietary tissue culture process, "Chibafreen," to licensed growers and CBD hemp farmers with its proprietary hemp strain "CBD Dana" for high CBD hemp farming. It also provides other value-added services: plant species identification through DNA testing and certification; live storage of strains using tissue culture low-temperature storage proprietary technology and utilizing the best tissue cultured plantlets in its state of art greenhouse(s) for highest quality flower tops and biomass production - www.pharmagreen.ca / https://update.pharmagreen.ca/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):



PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product SPRYNG , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sales - https://petvivo.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Investing in Micro-cap, Emerging Growth, and Crypto Companies is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. An investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Readers and viewers are encouraged to invest carefully and read and evaluate all available information on companies featured on the program. Investors should read the United States Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov , and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), www.finra.org to learn more about risks and avoid potential fraud. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com



And



"New to The Street" Business Development office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

﻿ A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72507aa8-4ead-4ed9-9ff7-bbf1cad72bbd



