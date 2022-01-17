Dymax to Exhibit at IPC APEX 2022 Trade Show

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at the IPC APEX 2022 trade show, San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA January 25-27th. An array of light-curing structural adhesive, conformal coating, encapsulating, and masking solutions for advanced circuit protection and board-level electronic component assembly, will be featured.



Highlighted will be 9771, the first-to-market conformal coating for satellite, missile, and space-critical applications to meet NASA ASTM E595 low-outgassing specification. Other materials to be shown include 9803 low shrinkage cationic epoxy for automotive active alignment and 9037-F encapsulant for chip-on-board, glob-top, chip-on-glass, and wire tacking and bonding.

Of particular interest to engineers involved in ADAS applications, David Dworak, Materials Scientist for Dymax, will deliver a technical presentation about active alignment adhesive technology on January 27 from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM during the S36 A3 Interconnection Methods conference track.

Dymax will also exhibit and demonstrate its BlueWave® UV/LED light-curing equipment line, including spot, flood, and conveyor systems. Technical experts will be on hand to discuss customers' electronics applications in detail.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.





