Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coollaunch after 12 Days of seed sale is pleased to announce the sale progress of the Seed Sale which was kicked off on the 11th of January, 2022. The Sales which is bringing the desired COOL BUZZ has already Generated 11% of the $COOL tokens allotted for the Sale Round.







Coollaunch when launched will host a suite of DeFi tailored solutions for Cardano as lined out in their whitepaper . Designed to deliver market leading Launchpad capabilities such as a fully decentralized Cardano native IDO Launchpad, DEX tools, and liquidity pools.

Seed Sale Details:

Seed Sale Date: 11th January, 2022 (SEED SALE IS LIVE)

Seed Sale Close Date:

11th February, 2022 or until Token Allocation is Expended

Seed Sale Allocation:

70,000,000 COOL Tokens

Price:

1 ADA = 666 $COOL

Seed Sale Link: https://sale.coollaunch.io

Coollaunch.io with its two-round mechanism ensures every tier level gets allocated depending on stake.

Coollaunch.io is also working on striking partnerships with influencers, marketing partners and KEVM developers resulting in a robust product.

Multi-Chain Support ensuring that Metaverse, NFT and gaming projects are able to raise capital regardless of the Blockchain.

$COOl Token

$COOL is the utility token built on the Cardano Blockchain that will power the COOLLAUNCH.IO Ecosystem, $Cool Token will be used as a subscription token to access the COOLLAUNCH.IO IDO platform.

Cool Governance:

The COOLLAUNCH community is granted the power to approve all Cardano projects submitted on our Launchpad by means of governance events. $COOL holders can be able to endorse a new cardano IDO project by a voting process which will require staking your $COOL tokens in favor of a project.

Cool Staking:

HOLDERs of $COOL token will enjoy passive income as they can be able to stake their token to FARM ADA or Earn More $COOL or Both.

Protocol users must be involved in voting on protocol governance concepts. The Governance Contract allows users to propose and vote on protocol enhancements.

Vision Ahead

The CoolLaunch team aims to be listed on major exchanges in coming months, after the sales are completed. Meanwhile, there are several partnership planned, which will be revealed on the official Medium handle by the team. The aim behind partnership is to disseminate information, educate the community, and eventually make the project grow further.

About Coollaunch.io

Coollaunch.io is a decentralized fundraising platform and startup accelerator built on Cardano, it fully supports Cardano native tokens, NFT, Metaverse projects and provides DeFi features required by new applications.

