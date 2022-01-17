Point Blank Enterprises Unveils Latest Innovations in Protective Solutions at SHOT Show 2022

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises ("PBE"), the worldwide leader in the production of body armor and related protective solutions, will showcase its expanded offering of cutting-edge ballistic systems, concealable and tactical body armor and related accessory products at this week's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show 2022) in the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



"With an ever-growing need for specialized personal ballistic protection, our latest protective products are a result of PBE's ongoing investment in high-tech research, production and engineering capabilities to ensure that customers who put their lives on the line remain the best protected in the world," stated Michael Foreman, EVP of International Business Development, Federal Sales and Marketing.

These and many other new products, will be on display at the PBE booth (#10360) in the main exhibit hall. On display will be some of the latest tactical products offered under the Company's world-class brands, including:

ORIGIN by PARACLETE®: The ORIGIN™ modular tactical vest platform epitomizes the combat-proven heritage of the PARACLETE brand and redefines what's possible in body armor systems. The new integrated platform goes above and beyond conventional tactical vests. The ORIGIN system looks and functions like no other armor platform in the world. While developing this platform, every facet was closely scrutinized. From the use of new construction methods, materials to ballistic design and human factors related functionality, we challenged our team like never before and the results speak for themselves.

Guardian and Armor Smart by Point Blank Body Armor: A first of its kind, the Guardian vest program allows the end user to design their own custom outer carrier to suit the needs of their mission and agency requirements. "The custom vest program has been so successful that we decided to significantly expand the vest customization options to now include our most popular side-closure outer carrier models and offer both options as part of the Armor Smart™ vest builder. This expansion now gives our customer the ability to select from several hundred carrier customization options for both front opening and side opening external carriers. This is a quantum leap forward for external vests and we can now ensure that we deliver the customer precisely what they designed. No other company in the industry offers this type of mass-customization

TELR by Gould & Goodrich (G&G): The new T.E.L.R. holster is designed to provide retention for handguns fitted with lights and optics while facilitating a smooth, natural draw. T.E.L.R. holsters are available in a variety of different models and in two different retention levels. The Level One models feature the ejection port locking system. The Level Three T.E.L.R. Holster features a hood that covers the top of the firearm as one method of retention in addition to the ejection port locking system that is standard on all T.E.L.R. models. G&G holsters are available in duty and off-duty models and accommodates SIG P-320 and Glock duty and concealed carry pistols.

Rifle Threat Rated Helmets by ULBRICHT'S Protection: As the exclusive North American distributor, Point Blank is proud to offer Ulbricht's Rifle threat rated helmets. These new titanium/hybrid helmets are capable of stopping high velocity rifle rounds while providing the lowest behind the helmet ‘trauma values' in the world. Additionally, ULBRICHTS' proprietary best-balance suspension system ensures that the helmet is always properly positioned on the wearers head. This noticeably increases comfort and ensures effective protection.

"Point Blank remains committed to making the highest-performing, most comfortable, and safest ballistic solutions," stated Daniel Gaston, CEO. "We look forward to joining our law enforcement officers -- the men and women who depend on our life-saving products at SHOT Show to collaborate on developing the next generation of protective systems," he says.

SHOT Show attendees are invited to view the latest capabilities at the PBE booth (#10360) and meet with the team for one-on-one discussions on how the company's new ballistic offerings are answering the industry's call for next generation technologies and designs that are performance-driven, mission-ready and can deliver the highest-level of protection and comfort.

The SHOT Show is the largest, all-inclusive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries. It is the world's foremost exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics and related products and services. Professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to be in attendance. For additional insights, visit www.shotshow.org.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. ("PBEI") is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company's ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

