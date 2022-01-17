Evelo Biosciences Presents Data on EDP1815 Mechanism of Action and Supporting Ongoing Clinical Development for Inflammatory Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX™ medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today announced data for EDP1815, the Company's lead product in inflammation, detailing its mechanism of action and supporting further clinical development in patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The data were presented in two posters on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Congress in Koloa, Hawaii.



"The data presented today build on the substantial evidence accumulated through our clinical and preclinical work, deepening our understanding of the mechanism by which EDP1815 drives its clinical effects. They explain how an oral, gut-restricted SINTAX medicine can interact with the immune system in the gut, leading to systemic inflammation resolution without immunosuppression or concerning side-effects," said Douglas Maslin, M.Phil, M.B. B.Chir, Dermatology and Pharmacology Physician at Addenbrooke's Hospital and Immunology Clinical Lead of Evelo. "We are particularly pleased to share these results with the clinical community as we progress EDP1815 into later stages of development for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, two inflammatory diseases that affect millions of people worldwide."

Preclinical data from the studies presented at the Winter Clinical Dermatology Congress confirm that EDP1815 modulates systemic inflammation through its initial interaction with innate immune receptors, including TLR2, leading to downstream changes in circulating immune-cell phenotypes. In addition, the data demonstrate that preclinical effects in Th17 models translate into signs of clinical benefit in psoriasis, and that preclinical effects in Th2 models translate into signs of clinical benefit in atopic dermatitis, supporting further clinical development of EDP1815 in these indications. A Phase 2 study of EDP1815 in patients with mild to moderate psoriasis is ongoing, and a Phase 2 study of EDP1815 in patients with mild, moderate, and severe atopic dermatitis is expected to initiate dosing in the first quarter of 2022.

EDP1815 is an investigational oral medicine being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. It is a non-live pharmaceutical preparation of a strain of Prevotella histicola, selected for its potential to provide systemic pharmacological effects after oral administration with gut-restricted distribution. Being non-live, it has not been observed to colonize the gut or modify the microbiome. Preclinically, EDP1815 had anti-inflammatory effects in models that cover multiple pathways of inflammation, Th1, Th2, and Th17. Clinical results from multiple independent cohorts provide evidence supporting EDP1815's potential to address Th1, Th2 and Th17-mediated inflammation.

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases.

Evelo currently has three product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

