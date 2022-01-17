Proactive news headlines including KGL Resources, Critical Resources, Blackstone Minerals and Suvo Strategic Minerals

Sydney, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL), which is developing the Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory, has previously flown under the radar with investors, according to Ord Minnett, and presents a straightforward investment prospect for 2022. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) shares rose as much as 16% higher intra-day to 10 cents after encountering visible chalcopyrite in its seventh diamond drill hole (Hole 11A) at the Gibsons prospect, part of the broader Halls Peak project in New South Wales. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ((ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has maintained a speculative buy rating from stockbroking firm Euroz Hartleys and retained a share price target of $1.00 following an updated mineral resource for its Ta Khoa nickel-cobalt-platinum group metals (PGE) project in Vietnam. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has embraced an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework based on the leading, global ESG standards. Click here

Beforepay Group Ltd (ASX:B4P) is the latest financial stock to hit the ASX, joining the boards under the ticker ‘B4P'. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has returned the final assays from a close-space reverse circulation (RC) drill program that informed the scoping study for the company's Horn Island Gold Project in the Torres Strait, Queensland. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has encountered further visual massive and base metal sulphides in the sixth diamond drill hole (Hole 09) of its drilling campaign at Gibsons prospect of the Halls Peak project in northern New South Wales. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd ((ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has launched the next stage of its growth strategy, appointing executives with strong backgrounds in the lucrative cannabis market. Click here

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) has doubled down on a shallow copper-cobalt sulphide lode during the latest spate of resource extension drilling at the Mutooroo Project Area (MPA) close to South Australia's border with NSW. Click here

Lithium Australia NL ((ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) partner Charger Metals NL has completed geochemistry and aeromagnetic surveys which – combined with drilling information from Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)'s tenements 600 metres along strike – suggest multiple swarms of lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites extending from the adjacent CXO Finniss Project into Bynoe Lithium Project. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has received further high-grade platinum group metals (PGM) assay results from metallurgical drilling completed at its 100%-owned Panton PGM Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has moved to upgrade the resource base of its Paradox Lithium Brine Project in Utah with a major resource expansion sampling program designed to increase JORC-compliant indicated and inferred resources and support future production proposals. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has updated the market on its activities, including plans to spin off its diamond assets comprising its East Kimberley project and a collection of other projects in Australia and potentially overseas, via an initial public offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started preparing for well completion operations at the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin, the next key step before production of oil and rich gas. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has confirmed a prospecting licence for the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania is in good standing. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has appointed a new chair and director in Andrew Bantock and farewelled retiring chair Ian Clyne. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has kicked off the 2022 exploration program at its wholly-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba province, Canada with a detailed aerial gravity survey underway. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) aims to raise A$4,962,022 from its shareholder base in an entitlement offer as part of $12.5 million capital raising plans to acquire the Sandstone Gold Project, announced on December 16 last year. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) recorded strong quarterly production for the fourth quarter of 2021 including 4,788 ounces of gold produced in December, the second-highest monthly level since acquiring the Morila Gold Mine in Mali in late 2020. Click here

