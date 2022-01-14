 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2022

Globe Newswire  
January 14, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2022 February 15, 2022 $0.01
February 28, 2022 March 15, 2022 $0.01
March 31, 2022 April 18, 2022 $0.01
April 30, 2022 May 16, 2022 $0.01
May 31, 2022 June 15, 2022 $0.01
June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.01
July 31, 2022 August 15, 2022 $0.01
August 31, 2022 September 15, 2022 $0.01
September 30, 2022 October 17, 2022 $0.01
October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 $0.01
November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 $0.01
December 31, 2022 January 16, 2023 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com