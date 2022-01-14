Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2022
TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount (C$ per unit)
|January 31, 2022
|February 15, 2022
|$0.01
|February 28, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|$0.01
|March 31, 2022
|April 18, 2022
|$0.01
|April 30, 2022
|May 16, 2022
|$0.01
|May 31, 2022
|June 15, 2022
|$0.01
|June 30, 2022
|July 15, 2022
|$0.01
|July 31, 2022
|August 15, 2022
|$0.01
|August 31, 2022
|September 15, 2022
|$0.01
|September 30, 2022
|October 17, 2022
|$0.01
|October 31, 2022
|November 15, 2022
|$0.01
|November 30, 2022
|December 15, 2022
|$0.01
|December 31, 2022
|January 16, 2023
|$0.01
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.