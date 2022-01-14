Guardian Strategic Income Fund Announces Indicative Distribution For Next Twelve Months

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the Fund) announces an indicative distribution for the following 12 months of $0.48 per unit ($0.04 per month) for each series of the Fund. The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year.



The primary objectives of the Fund are to generate capital gains, preserve capital and make monthly distributions by investing primarily in securities that can benefit from changes to interest rates and credit spreads. The Fund aims to maintain low volatility and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets. The Fund uses leverage through the use of cash borrowings, short sales and derivatives. The aggregate amount of cash borrowing and the market value of the securities sold short will not exceed 50% of the Fund's net asset value, and the aggregate amount of cash borrowing, the market value of the securities sold short and the notional amount of derivatives used for non-hedging purposes will not exceed 300% of the Fund's net asset value.

Notwithstanding this announcement, the amount of the distributions may vary from period to period, and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distributions in any particular period.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor or the Fund's Manager:

Guardian Capital LP

Telephone: 1-866-383-6546

Email: insights@guardiancapital.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the indicative distributions for the Fund. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the indicative distribution include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fund; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and subscription and redemption activity in the Fund.

The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Guardian Capital regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Guardian Capital believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, Guardian Capital can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Guardian Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at September 30, 2021, Guardian had C$53 billion of assets under management and C$30 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients through its subsidiaries, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$689 million as at September 30, 2021. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com .

This Fund is an alternative mutual fund. It is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate this Fund from other types of mutual funds include borrowing cash, engaging in short selling and investing in specified derivatives. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the Fund's objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Fund and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses, as well as applicable performance fees for the Fund, all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



