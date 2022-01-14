 Skip to main content

Sienna Announces January Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 14, 2022 8:30am   Comments
MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX:SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for the month of January 2022, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as at January 31, 2022.  

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit  www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca


