ARHT Media Beam's Live Hologram Of Best-Selling Author & Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi From NYC To Deliver Her PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 Keynote In Las Vegas

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, beamed a live hologram of Best-Selling Author & Former CEO and Chairman Of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi from New York to Las Vegas for her keynote address at the PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 conference. Last year, ARHT beamed in PCMA CEO Sherrif Karamat to Singapore from Toronto to welcome delegates in his keynote address.



Produced by the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), Convening Leaders is the signature annual conference that brings together the brightest minds and innovators in the business events industry. Helping brands, communities and organizations connect people with purpose to ideas and opportunities related to the industry. ARHT's growing list of global permanent holographic locations helps make this global connection, initiated by PCMA, that much easier and cost-effective.

"For the second year in a row PCMA has utilized our tech to get their most important presenters to a meeting that they could not attend otherwise," stated ARHT CEO, Larry O'Reilly. "Indra Nooyi joins a growing list of in-demand industry and subject matter experts, that are willing to share their expertise and inspiration, more efficiently and impactfully, by appearing as a live, interactive, hologram. With the added benefit of a reduced carbon footprint. If the meeting is important – be there, as a hologram."

About PCMA

PCMA educates, inspires, and listens, creating meaningful experiences where passion, purpose and commerce come together. We are the world's largest community for Business Events Strategists, providing senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence for the global business events industry. Our mission is to drive social and economic progress through business events. Headquartered in Chicago, PCMA has 17 chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico with members in more than 40 countries and regional offices in Latin America, Europe, and Singapore. Visit us at pcma.org.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

