iPower to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 19th

Globe Newswire  
January 14, 2022 8:10am   Comments
DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, today announced that Kevin Vassily, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 19th, 2022.

DATE: January 19th, 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JUNHjN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About iPower Inc.
iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.


CONTACTS:

US & Canada Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(949) 200-4603
IPW@elevate-ir.com

Asia Investor Relations Contact:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
(718) 213-7386
shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com   

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

