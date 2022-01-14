 Skip to main content

NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

January 14, 2022 6:00am
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8578 internationally using Conference ID: 9990952, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

 



 
