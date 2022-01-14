Proactive news headlines including CV Check Ltd, Nexus Minerals, Alice Queen and Red River Resources

Sydney, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) continues the financial year with strong growth, outlined in a flash quarterly update to market on its revenues and the outlook for its employment screening and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. This has led to its latest 'Buy' recommendation. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has strengthened its financial expertise by appointing Stephen Hewitt-Dutton as chief financial officer, effective January 12, 2022. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has turned back time in its latest exploration campaign, unearthing gold in material that was mined 40 years ago at the Horn Island Project in Queensland's Torres Strait. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has obtained the ‘mining production entity' classification from the ASX following consistently solid production numbers from the company's Thalanga Base Metal Operation and the advancement of the Hillgrove Gold Project into production. Click here

DomaCom Ltd (ASX:DCL) reported continued growth in the DomaCom Fund over recent months, with its funds under management (FUM) pushing through the $100 million mark in early calendar 2022. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) is now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker ‘AZZVF', taking advantage of the growing opportunities for the global lithium sector, particularly in the North American market. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has found further exploration success at the Brooks oil and gas property after its Gemini #5 well reached total depth. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) continues to intersect high-grade, near-surface gold mineralisation during drilling at the Glencoe gold deposit in the Hayes Creek Project of Northern Territory, defining a gold zone strike of more than 1.4 kilometres that remains open in all directions. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has decided to throw its efforts into pursuing the battery mineral potential of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project in NSW following promising assay results. Click here

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:MMJ) has significantly outperformed a declining Canadian cannabis market, the investment holding group's net asset value (NAV) decreasing just 13% compared to a 46% decline in the benchmark over the same period. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



