Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Partner Angel Pharmaceuticals Initiated Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 in China

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Corvus or the Company) CRVS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Angel Pharma), has treated the first patient in its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus' small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas (TCL) in China.



"We are excited that Angel has begun to enroll patients in its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818, which marks the first clinical use of one of our drug candidates in China," said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. "There is a significant opportunity to address unmet clinical need in China, where TCL are more common than in North America. In addition, we believe this study will accelerate the global development of CPI-818 for lymphomas and other T cell mediated diseases such as autoimmune disorders."

The Angel Pharma Phase 1/1b clinical trial will evaluate various dosing regimens in patients with a variety of TCL, including peripheral T cell lymphoma, angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma, NK T cell lymphoma and other T cell lymphomas. Enrolled patients must have failed standard therapies and will receive CPI-818 as a single agent given orally until disease progression. The trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary efficacy.

Professor Song Yuqin, the lead primary investigator of the CPI-818 Phase 1/1b clinical trial in China and Director of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), Secretary-General of the Anti-Lymphoma Alliance of the CSCO, and Deputy Director of Lymphoma Department at Peking University Cancer Hospital, said, "the number of new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in China is about 93,000 per year, of which TCL is a challenging sub-group. We look forward to recruiting more patients that may benefit from this treatment."

Corvus co-founded Angel Pharma to develop its pipeline in greater China and currently holds an equity stake of 49.7% in the company. Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture and commercialize CPI-818 in greater China and is responsible for all expenses related to its development in China.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals

Angel Pharma is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases in China. Angel Pharma was launched through a collaboration with U.S.-based Corvus Pharmaceuticals and investments from investors in China. Angel Pharma licensed the rights to develop and commercialize Corvus' three clinical-stage candidates – mupadolimab, CPI-818 and ciforadenant – in greater China and obtained global rights to Corvus' BTK inhibitor preclinical programs. Under the collaboration, Corvus currently has a 49.7% equity stake in Angel Pharma excluding 7% of Angel's equity reserved for issuance under the Angel ESOP, and Corvus has designated three individuals on Angel's five-person Board of Directors. For more information, visit www.angelpharma.com.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to possess dual properties: to block malignant T-cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Interference with ITK signaling can modulate immune responses to various antigens. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and leukemias and in patients with autoimmune diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, PK, target occupancy, biomarkers and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies. As reported in December 2020 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH), of seven patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma, there has been one complete response lasting over 15 months and one partial response lasting for over five months.

