YES Communities Volunteers Renovate a Sandhill Shores Resident's Home

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandhill Shores, a community located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and owned and operated by YES Communities, completed a 100% volunteer-led Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-term resident.

A team of employees and local vendor volunteers, including BMR Handyman and Cleaning, came together to help renovate the resident's owned home. Connie Silvis has lived in her home for more than twenty-five years and is well-loved by the team and residents at Sandhill Shores. Community Manager Laura Patterson said, "Mrs. Connie is almost seventy years old and still works full time. She is one of the nicest people we could ever hope to meet and was an obvious choice for the Hug-A-Home program. We would be hard-pressed to find anyone more deserving."

Upon hearing about the Hug-A-Home, Connie began to tear up. Having recently faced some unwelcome news, the Hug-A-Home project helped bring up her spirits. Mrs. Silvis said, "This is the kindest thing anyone has ever done for me and I'm grateful for Sandhill Shores and YES Communities for doing this." She is excited to come home every day to the improvements, which include a new coat of paint, a deep cleaning, and repairs.

YES Communities is focused on serving our residents and the surrounding community. Our team members donate thousands of hours of their time and resources annually to give back. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $430,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents, and local organizations.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

