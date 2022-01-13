Bionano Genomics Hosts Final Day of 2022 Symposium with Presentations Demonstrating the Combined Detection Power of OGM and NGS

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, capped off the last day of 2022 Symposium, the Company's premiere event showcasing OGM research applications across key clinical areas of constitutional genetic disease, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and OGM combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS).



Today's presentations demonstrated that the combination of OGM and NGS can reveal more answers than NGS alone, with cost-effective, scalable, sensitive, accurate and comprehensive genome analysis for genetic disease and cancer research. NGS is unable to accurately measure structural variants (SVs), which can be overcome by the complementarity of OGM to enable accurate detection of variants from single base pairs to full chromosomes.

The combined approach of OGM and NGS changed the way researchers approached workflows for evaluation of hematologic malignancies. In his presentation, Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, shared a unique approach that added value to the existing NGS workflow by combining OGM with a 523-gene panel on NGS. The combination resulted in additional information beyond what a smaller 54-gene panel, karyotype and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) could detect, including single-nucleotide variants (SNVs), copy number variants (CNVs) and translocations. Dr. Kolhe also shared one of the first visualizations of the combination of OGM and sequencing data using BioDiscovery's N x Clinical software, which enables a streamlined interpretation for both data types in an integrated simplified view for faster time to results.

In her presentation, Dr. Gordana Raca, from Children's Hospital Los Angeles, shared how OGM and capture-based transcriptome sequencing (RNA-Seq) enabled an increase in variant detection and molecular subtyping for previously unknown cases in pediatric B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Use of these techniques allowed discovery of novel fusions associated with pediatric B-ALL and helped elucidate the chromosomal mechanism through which these abnormal fusions were generated.

In a third presentation, Dr. Rashmi Kanagal Shamana, from MD Anderson Cancer Center, discussed a comprehensive assessment of a large myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) cohort using OGM and a targeted NGS panel. Results showed that the high throughput whole genome structural variant profiling enabled by OGM revealed a much higher frequency of SVs in MDS, half of which were not detected by conventional karyotyping. These cryptic clinically significant SVs were seen in approximately 30% of MDS patients in her research study and resulted in change in the prognostic category for 10% of the subjects.

Applications of OGM + NGS to investigations of genetic disease revealed new disease-causing variants and showed improved performance over other methods. Dr. Kornelia Neveling, from Radboud University Medical Center, presented on how OGM and long-read HiFi genome sequencing helped to identify different types of hidden structural variants in three subjects with inherited retinal diseases.

Dr. Laila El-Khattabi, from Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), presented findings from her study using OGM to characterize apparently balanced SVs found in people with developmental disorders. Their molecular characterization is essential to establishing proper genotype-phenotype correlations, which is not possible with current cytogenetic techniques. Short-read whole genome sequencing (srWGS) is capable of detecting balanced rearrangements, at a resolution down to one base pair, but has a high failure rate. Dr. El-Khattabi's results suggested that OGM may allow for a higher detection rate of SVs and complement srWGS in developmental pathologies for a more complete analysis of the genome.

In cancer research, OGM + NGS were used to characterize both germline and tumor genetic aberrations. During her presentation, Dr. Mariangela Sabatella, from Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, described a case in which OGM revealed an underlying germline mutation in a family with two siblings who were neonatally diagnosed with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT). This rare pediatric tumor is associated with biallelic inactivation of SMARCB1. Routine analysis did not identify any clear pathogenic SMARCB1 variants. OGM was the only method used by Dr. Sabatella that could identify the ATRT predisposing insertion of an SVA-E retrotransposon element of ~2.8 kb.

Dr. Jens Luebeck, from University of California San Diego, presented on how combining OGM and NGS revealed the complex structures of circular extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) and other genomic focal amplifications in cancer genomes, especially in tumors. These genetic changes are associated with lower patient survival and enhanced tumor evolution. Using a combination of OGM and NGS, Dr. Luebeck was able to reveal megabase-scale maps of ecDNA, ecDNA-derived homogenous staining regions (HSRs), and other focal amplifications in multiple cancer cell lines, demonstrating the combined power of these methods.

"We believe the combination of OGM with NGS demonstrates how structural variant detection can add key information to our understanding across multiple clinical areas, as today's sessions reflected," remarked Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Chief Medical Officer of Bionano. "As 2022 Symposium closes, we are so excited by all of the science shared and look forward to ongoing collaborations with our colleagues."

"Today's sessions support our belief that OGM can be performed side-by-side with NGS in multiple applications for a scalable and more comprehensive detection of genetic variants," commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionano. "The quality of the research shared this week demonstrates the continued impactful application of OGM. Once again, I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to our customers for their continued collaboration and feedback."

The online conference center for 2022 Symposium will be available for the entire year so register now to view all the content! Symposium registration is open to all and free, so everyone can experience all of the recorded presentations and posters from the event. Register today at https://www.labroots.com/ms/virtual-event/bngo2022.

