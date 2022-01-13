The Flowr Corporation Announces International Commercialization of Its Flagship Strains – BC Black Cherry and BC Strawnana

Highlights:



Flowr exported first shipment of premium medical cannabis to Israel for $825,000.

The shipment represents the Company's first export into an international market.

Holigen in Portugal expects first harvest of indoor grown cannabis in mid-January 2022 with initial in-process testing at more than 29% THC content.



TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation ("Flowr" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLWR, OTC:FLWPF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first shipment from Canada to Israel, as part of the previously announced international supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical"), a company which IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) ("IMC") has an exclusive commercial agreement with in Israel.

The first shipment consisted of premium cannabis across two strains for a total of $825,000. The shipment represents the Company's debut into the Israeli market and the first significant international export. Additional exports of premium cannabis to Israel are expected in 2022 pursuant to the Supply Agreement.

"We are extremely pleased to have completed our first shipment to Israel as part of our partnership with IMC and Focus Medical," commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr. "As the Israeli medical cannabis industry continues to grow, we expect the market to be an important destination for us to grow our brand and distribution reach internationally. As a result, we view this first shipment, and this partnership as an important next step to becoming a significant international producer of cannabis with a globally recognized brand."

The first shipment of cannabis was from the Company's K1 facility located in Kelowna, British Columbia, which is a world-class facility capable of producing award winning high-THC strains, with a high level of consistency. The Company expects a second shipment to be available in the Israeli market in the first half of 2022. The partnership with Focus Medical is for a period of three years, subject to certain early termination provisions and applicable regulatory requirements including the receipt of import and export permits.

The Company is also pleased to announce today that in Portugal, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Holigen Holdings Limited ("Holigen"), expects to harvest at least 300 kilograms of indoor grown medical cannabis in the first quarter of 2022. Holigen is in the final stages of cultivating BC Black Cherry and BC Strawnana strains and expects to commence harvesting at its purpose-built indoor facility in Sintra, Portugal by the end of January 2022. Initial in-process testing for its medical cannabis are indicating THC content levels above 29%.

"Our strategy in Portugal is appearing to pay dividends. We have worked very hard to improve the operational expertise at our indoor facility in Sintra and we are now seeing the results. The E.U. market is starved for premium medical cannabis and our team in Portugal, led by Tom Flow, is on the cusp of achieving a significant operational milestone for the Company," commented Darryl Brooker. "We are very much looking forward to the near-term results in Portugal and see the E.U. as an under-valued and under-appreciated part of our business."

