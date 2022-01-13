United Nations Global Compact to recognise business leaders with 2022 SDG Pioneer programme

New York, NY, USA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, is looking to recognize a new class of SDG Pioneers with nominations starting this week.

The annual SDG Pioneers programme honors company professionals who are using business to advance and advocate for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among the SDG Pioneers in 2021, Italy's Giulia Giuffre was awarded for steering Irritec, her family's company, into championing sustainable water management. In Ghana, Bewsys founder Robert Okine was recognized for his achievement in digital innovation and inclusion at his company, where he incorporates social protection and good governance into its business solutions.

Other SDG Pioneers have excelled in efforts around renewable energy, supply chain management and education in Brazil, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon and elsewhere. The 2021 SDG Pioneers winners can be seen here.

Up to 10 new SDG Pioneers for 2022 will be announced and recognized during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit, a virtual event taking place in June 2022, and will be profiled on the UN Global Compact website.

Business professionals working at any level of a company that participates in the UN Global Compact are encouraged to apply. Applicants can nominate themselves or others. Applications will be accepted from 14 January to 15 March.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

