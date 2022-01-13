Winnebago Industries to Reveal All-Electric Motorhome Concept at Florida RV Super Show on January 18, 2022

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, will reveal an all-electric concept motorhome developed by the company's Advanced Technology Group (ATG) at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida. The onsite vehicle and display will be augmented by a virtual Facebook event at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Winnebago Industries continues its innovation legacy with the reveal of an all-electric concept motorhome, a milestone in the two-year plus development of the vehicle. ATG was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in the company's various business units. The all-electric concept motorhome is the first public facing example of ATG work streams and demonstrates a commitment to innovation and sustainability with product electrification, connectivity and improving user interface experiences for customers.
Winnebago Industries ATG leaders will be on-site at the Florida RV Super Show to reveal the all-electric concept motorhome. The concept motorhome will be available for viewing by show attendees at the 760 North Midway display area.
For further information on the virtual reveal and to register for future product updates visit www.WinnebagoInd.com/Electric
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.
Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Chad Reece - Public Relations - 641-585-6647 - creece@wgo.net
