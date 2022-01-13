Vaccitech to Host Virtual KOL Event on VTP-300, a Potential Functional Cure for Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Infection, and the Broader CHB Therapeutics Landscape

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc ("Vaccitech"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader ("KOL") event on VTP-300, in development as a key component of a functional cure therapy for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) infection, and the broader CHB therapeutics landscape. The event will be webcast live on January 25th at 8:30 a.m. EST.



Featured speakers:

Dr. Kaushik Agarwal, consultant hepatologist and transplant physician at the Institute of Liver Studies at King's College Hospital, Viral Hepatitis Service lead, and Director of the NIHR South London Clinical Research Network.

Dr. Henry L. Y. Chan, head of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Director of the Institute of Digestive Disease, the Center for Liver Health, and the Office of Global Engagement. Dr. Chan is also the Assistant Dean of External Affairs for the Faculty of Medicine at CUHK and the Course Director for the Master of Science in Gastroenterology at CUHK.

Vaccitech's Virtual KOL Event details are as follows:

Tuesday, January 25 th , 2022, 8:30 a.m. EST – 10:00 a.m. EST

, 2022, 8:30 a.m. EST – 10:00 a.m. EST To join the webcast, please visit the Events section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at: https://investors.vaccitech.co.uk/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location



About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech ("the Company") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious disease, cancer, and autoimmune disease. The company's proprietary platforms comprise modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, all of which lack the ability to replicate in humans, and the SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™ polymer-based platforms. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors, viral infections, autoimmunity, and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the clinical trials of ChAdOx1-HBV and the ChAdOx1-HBV/MVA-HBV (VTP-300) and low-dose nivolumab combination, the continued development of VTP-300 and the potential therapeutic effects and expected patient population of VTP-300. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development activities and planned and ongoing clinical trials, the Company's ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments, the Company's ability to fund its operations and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company's clinical trials and preclinical studies and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Media contacts:

Katja Stout, Scius Communications (EU)

Direct: +44 (0) 7789 435 990

Email: katja@sciuscommunications.com

Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D. (US)

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Email: klarch@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Henry Hodge, Vaccitech

Email: henry.hodge@vaccitech.co.uk



