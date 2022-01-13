INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Discovery Inc. (DISC, DISCK), and iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who acquired Baidu, Inc., Discovery Inc., and iQIYI Inc. securities from March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of their shares in the companies while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the above-referenced companies because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits.
Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2022
For additional information on the Baidu lawsuit please visit this website.
Discovery Inc. ("Discovery" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022
For additional information on the Discovery lawsuit please visit this website.
iQIYI Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2022
For additional information on the iQIYI lawsuit please visit this website.
About Kirby McInerney LLP:
Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney's website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.