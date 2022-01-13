Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

DANBURY, CT, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") ETD today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss its results. The analyst conference call will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.
The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:
- U.S. Participants: 877-705-2976
- International Participants: 201-689-8798
- Meeting Number: 13725490
For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company's website referenced above for at least 60 days.
ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.
For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.
Investor / Media Contact:
Matt McNulty
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
IR@ethanallen.com
