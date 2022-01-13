Amalgamated Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. ("Amalgamated" or the "Company") AMAL today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13726056. The replay will be available until February 3, 2022.
About Amalgamated Financial Corp.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $6.9 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $6.2 billion. Additionally, as of September 30, 2021, the Company's trust business held $39.5 billion in assets under custody and $16.1 billion in assets under management.
Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172
Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.
