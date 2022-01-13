Jeune Aesthetics Leadership to Present at Octane's 3rd Annual Aesthetics Tech Summit

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., ("Krystal") KRYS, today announced that Bhushan Hardas, MD, MBA, President, Jeune Aesthetics, will participate on the panel titled "State of Aesthetic Industry Report," during the Aesthetic Tech Summit 2022. The meeting, taking place in Newport Beach, Cali., features the latest innovations in medical aesthetics.
Dr. Hardas will provide insights based on his experience in the aesthetics sector, along with more on the STAR-D™ gene-delivery platform, which has the potential to create a new category in aesthetic treatments.
"I look forward to joining my peers to discuss the current state of medical aesthetics and what more can be done to innovate in this space," said Dr. Hardas. "We are excited about the work we are doing at Jeune Aesthetics to pursue a targeted, gene-based approach to anti-aging."
The STAR-D platform, developed by Krystal Biotech, leverages engineered HSV-1 vectors to deliver genes directly to skin cells to rebuild the underlying extracellular matrix structure and improve skin quality. While brand new in aesthetics, the platform technology has been validated in several clinical trials conducted by Krystal.
State of Aesthetic Industry Report
A market overview of unmet needs in the medical aesthetics industry, moderated by Tim Lugo, Head of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Equity Research at William Blair
Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022
Time: 8:45-9:30 a.m. PST
To Register for the Summit visit: Aesthetics Tech Summit 2022 - Octane (octaneoc.org)
About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.
Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging and/or damaged skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About the STAR-D Gene Therapy Platform
The Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, is a proprietary gene therapy platform consisting of an engineered viral vector and skin-optimized gene transfer technology that Jeune Aesthetics is employing to treat aesthetic skin conditions. The company believes that the STAR-D platform provides an optimal approach for treating dermatological conditions due to the nature of the HSV-1 viral vector it has created. Certain inherent features of the HSV-1 virus, combined with the ability to strategically modify the virus in the form employed as a gene delivery backbone, provide the STAR-D platform with several advantages over other viral vector platforms for use in dermatological applications.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., or its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the STAR-D gene delivery technology and platform, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Krystal's annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal's and Jeune Aesthetics' views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.
CONTACTS:
Investor Contact
Whitney Ijem
Krystal Biotech
wijem@krystalbio.com
Media Contact
Tiffany Hamilton
Krystal Biotech
thamilton@krystalbio.com
Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.