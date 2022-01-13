Ingredion to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 3, 2022

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated INGR, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on February 3 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated INGR headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.
CONTACTS:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602
